Mansfield man killed in crash with semi-truck

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened late Monday evening.
It took place on I-71 in Jefferson Township around 10:45 p.m.
According to a press release, a Freightliner commercial truck hit a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from behind while traveling in the right lane.
The Silverado driver was killed.
He’s been identified as George W. Crawford, 70, of Mansfield.
A passenger in the pickup was injured and taken to the hospital.
The semi-truck driver was not hurt.
There are no charges at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.