Mansfield man killed in crash with semi-truck

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened late Monday evening.

It took place on I-71 in Jefferson Township around 10:45 p.m.

According to a press release, a Freightliner commercial truck hit a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from behind while traveling in the right lane.

The Silverado driver was killed.

He’s been identified as George W. Crawford, 70, of Mansfield.

A passenger in the pickup was injured and taken to the hospital.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

There are no charges at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral