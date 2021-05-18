Mansfield man killed in crash with semi-truck

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened late Monday evening.

It took place on I-71 in Jefferson Township around 10:45 p.m.

According to a press release, a Freightliner commercial truck hit a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from behind while traveling in the right lane.

The Silverado driver was killed.

He’s been identified as George W. Crawford, 70, of Mansfield.

A passenger in the pickup was injured and taken to the hospital.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

There are no charges at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.