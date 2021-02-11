Mansfield man charged after opening fire at someone who shot at his home

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The Mansfield Police Department is investigating a shooting.

Patrol officers responded to the 200 block of Newman St. after hearing multiple gunshots Wednesday night.

LeBron Tiggs, 22, told officers someone shot into his house from a vehicle and that he shot back at that vehicle.

While officers were speaking with Tiggs, a 16-year-old showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Tiggs was charged with “discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises” and booked in the Richland County Jail.

The teen has not been charged at this time.

Police ask you to call (419)755-9470 if you have any information that can help.