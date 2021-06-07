Mansfield house fire seriously injures 3 adults, 2 children, fire department reports

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Five people, including two children, were seriously injured in an early morning blaze Monday, the Mansfield Fire Department reports.

It was all hands on deck when firefighters were called to the 100 block of Arthur Avenue around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters worked to save people trapped inside the home.

One man was able to escape with the help of firefighters through the front window. Firefighters also saw a woman at the back window and were able to get inside the back of the house to take two adults and two children outside to safety.

When taken to the hospital, the department reported multiple victims were not responsive, including the children. Some of the victims reportedly had to be life-flighted to other hospitals due to their injuries. The fire department said all victims suffered potentially life-threatening injuries with burns and smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital because of smoke inhalation.

The department said while the structure is not considered a complete loss, there is heavy fire damage to the downstairs apartment and plenty of water and smoke damage around the whole place.