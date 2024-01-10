COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Federal agents early Wednesday apprehended a 22-year-old man wanted in the June shooting deaths of two 18-year-old men in Mansfield.

Ja’Vontae Jones, 22, of Mansfield, is accused of killing Jonathan Ash and Nathan Carroll, both 18, on June 8, according to a Wednesday news release from U.S. Marshals.

Officers who responded that day to a report of a car crash and gunshots near North Lake Park and West 4th Street found both teens shot dead, according to the release.

Authorities obtained a warrant for Jones’ arrest in December. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force sought him out, later learning he was living in Columbus.

The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Task Force early Wednesday morning located and arrested Jones at a home along Alumcrest Lane in Columbus. He’s now in the Franklin County jail awaiting extradition back to Mansfield.

“Dedicated police work by the Mansfield Police Department and outstanding teamwork across the state of Ohio is what will continue to ensure justice for the community in Mansfield as well as across the state of Ohio,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott is quoted in the release.