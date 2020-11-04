Missing Mansfield woman found safe

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– The Mansfield Division of Police said a missing woman was found safe Wednesday evening. No further information will be released while detectives continue to investigate what led to her disappearance.

Police said Charlie Topal, 36, contacted family at about 4 a.m. Wednesday and said she was going to an unknown address on West 4th Street, possibly in the Rowland Avenue area. Her family members reported her missing at about 9 a.m. when they were unable to reach her.

According to the police department, detectives were investigating the possibility she sent a text message later in the day, saying she was being held against her will.

Charlie Topal (Photo courtesy: Mansfield police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes Det. Ronne Swisher at 419-755-9432 or Det. Larry Schacherer at 419-755-9766. Tipsters can also call police dispatch at 419-522-1234.

