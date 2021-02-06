Mansfield bar cited for violating state COVID-19 orders again

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Last night, one Ohio bar was found to be in violation of various state health orders, the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Here’s what the spot was cited with after being observed in reported violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

Planet Rock in Mansfield: Agents arrived at the establishment around 11:35 p.m. Friday to find about 60 customers drinking and freely moving about, with more people waiting in line to enter. Currently, Ohio’s curfew is 11 p.m. Reportedly, people were not social distancing and some were standing at the bar. The pub was cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity, its fifth such offense. Because of a previous citation, the place is already set to lose its liquor permit license for seven days starting Feb. 24.

This new case will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and includes potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.