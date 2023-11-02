DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — A man’s wife and two sons have been arrested in his murder more than two years after he was killed during a family vacation.

According to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, David Rainey was reported missing July 25, 2021, by his wife, Cindy Rainey, while they and their family were vacationing in Suwannee. Later that evening, his body was found in a canal behind their rented residence.

Rainey had multiple stab wounds to his chest and was put in the water after he died, according to police. His death was ruled a homicide.

On Oct. 25, Cindy Rainey, Bailey Rainey and Jack Rainey were arrested in connection with his death. They were charged with tampering with evidence.

People reports David Rainey was reported missing after having an argument with his wife. He left his belongings behind.

Shortly after David Rainey’s death, Bailey Rainey organized a GoFundMe “In remembrance of David Rainey’s life.” It raised $475.

The GoFundMe asked: “In lieu of flowers in the loving remembrance of David’s life the family asked that a charitable donation be made to his son’s Bailey & Jack for their future. Thank you & god bless!”