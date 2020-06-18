Man’s offer to tap dance over Trump supporting neighbor’s apartment for money goes viral

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It started out as an attempt at humor, and for Jett Croisant it still is. Although, he says he’ll now have to do something that he’s never done before and do his best Gene Kelly or Fred Astaire.

This started months ago, the person who lived below him in his Euclid Avenue apartment had a large Trump 2020 banner in his window and along with that, a picture of the president dressed as Rambo.

And in a building where Jett says the lease states that residents aren’t supposed to put any signs in the window, he decided to put one up of his own a few weeks ago.

“It said Jett Venmo 513 and I’ll tap dance at midnight. That was it, I was just trying to be funny,” Croisant said

There is also a little Biden 2020 sign at the bottom but Jett says the whole concept was was just a joke, but that joke got a lot bigger thanks to the internet.

The story was picked up nationally by Buzzfeed and other organizations and has been retweeted more than 200,000 times.

And while Jett thought he’d get at most five or ten bucks for a joke, has now turned into a fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Union that now stands at almost $25,000.

“I’m not trying to harass anybody, I’m just teasing that’s it,” Croisant said

The ACLU of Northeast Ohio executive director issued the following statement:

“While the ACLU of Ohio is a non-partisan organization, we`re always grateful for people who generously support our work and fundraise creatively on our behalf. Mr. Croisant has obviously seized an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the ACLU`s mission of racial justice, civil liberties, and equality for all – and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Both Jett’s signs and his neighbor’s signs are now removed. The apartment complex warned all residents about putting up any signs political or otherwise.

We weren’t able to find the the neighbor who put up the original banner and Jett hasn’t been able to find him because he says he doesn’t know who it is either.

He says he would love to talk to the person in a casual conversation, not about politics of this, but where he hopes the future lies for our country.

“I just hope we keep working to get better,” Croisant said.

Croisant says he plans to tap dance in the next few days to fulfill his promise.

He says he’ll record it and post on social media.