MEDFORD, Mass. (WJW) — Sometimes, while cleaning out your car or reaching into a not-worn-often jacket pocket you come away with a surprise $20 or $10 bill. Even finding spare quarters on the street can bring joy if scrambling for parking change. But in one man’s case, a house cleaning revealed a life-changing sum.
Earlier this month, Khalil Soussa’s housecleaner found a lottery ticket in a vase that happened to be worth $1 million, the Massachusetts State Lottery announced.
The ticket, purchased months ago, was for the state lottery’s 15,000,000 Money Maker game. Soussa reportedly decided to take the cash option, worth $650,000 before taxes, and told the lottery he wants to give the money to charity and to help out a friend, among other things.
The ticket was purchased at a convivence store in Medford.