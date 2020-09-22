Man’s body found in field on Cleveland’s east side

News

by: FOX 8 Web Central

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a field Tuesday morning.

Initial calls went out around 7:30 a.m. at E. 105th St. and Elk Ave.

EMS tells FOX 8 its crews found a 30-year-old man dead.

The victim has not been identified.

Cleveland police say its homicide unit is investigating.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral