Man’s body found in field on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a field Tuesday morning.
Initial calls went out around 7:30 a.m. at E. 105th St. and Elk Ave.
EMS tells FOX 8 its crews found a 30-year-old man dead.
The victim has not been identified.
Cleveland police say its homicide unit is investigating.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
