Man’s body found in field on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The road to the White House is again coming through Cleveland.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will face off inside Samson Pavilion in a debate hosted by the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University.

For Trump, it will mark a return to a Cleveland debate stage.

He was among the Republican candidates on stage inside what was formerly Quicken Loans Arena during the GOP presidential primary in the lead up to the 2016 election.

Trump was back at the arena to accept the Republican nomination during the Republican National Convention a year later.

Decades earlier, Republican challenger Ronald Reagan and President Jimmy Carter came to Cleveland for their final debate in 1980 inside Public Hall.

President Reagan had several memorable moments, including his use of the phrase, “There you go again” just one week before he would win the election.

"I think when you make that decision, it might be well if you would ask yourself: are you better off than you were four years ago?" Reagan said during the debate.

It’s a question that has been asked of incumbents in debates ever since and will likely come up this year at Case Western Reserve University.

This marks the university’s second time hosting a debate.