Manhunt underway for suspect in Lorain hit-and-run that killed unborn child

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– A manhunt is underway to find the driver who crashed into a vehicle, killing an unborn child, and injuring a mother and two of her other children. Investigators said they have an idea of who they’re looking for, but need the public’s help to locate him.

“We had dinner and watched a movie and she had just left when… Bang, he hit her full blast,” said the victim’s grandmother. She heard the crash, which happened just a few blocks from her home.

“We just had a car flip over on West 21st Street and Ashland Avenue,” a witness told a 911 dispatcher.

A white Kia Forte, driven by 29-year old Alisia McCoy, was T-boned just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, on West 21st Street in Lorain.

“We need an ambulance fast, please…quick, there’s kids, there’s a car on fire!” said another frantic 911 caller.

McCoy, who police said was 26 weeks pregnant, was critically hurt. Her 5 and 10-year-old sons were also injured. Her unborn child did not survive.

Lorain police said the suspect was speeding northbound on Ashland Avenue. They said he blew through a stop sign and then slammed into the Kia in the middle of the intersection.

Police sais the suspect escaped the overturned Cadillac SUV and got away.

“We recovered two cell phones out of the vehicle. There was also a firearm in the vehicle and a bunch of blood, so that tells us that he was definitely injured in this crash,” said Officer Kyle Gelenius, traffic commissioner for the Lorain Police Department.

McCoy’s relatives did not want to give their names, but are pleading for the suspect to surrender. Police said they believe they know who was behind the wheel.

“The tips we have received so far, led us to a person of interest. The U.S. Marshals Service is actually actively looking for him. He’s very dangerous. He deserves to be held behind bars,” Gelenius said.

(Photo courtesy: Lorain police)

“You killed an unborn child, just turn yourself in,” pleaded McCoy’s niece.

“She was looking forward to the child because, you know, it’s a blessing to have a child,” said her grandmother.

Relatives said their focus is now on helping her granddaughter and great-grandsons recover.

“The kids are doing good, like I say. The boy’s gonna need therapy for quite awhile. They’re alive. We’re thankful that she and the boys are alive,” said McCoy’s grandmother.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name, but said he is about 20 years old and has an outstanding drug warrant. They said he is from Lorain, but moves around a lot.

At last check, Alisia McCoy was listed in critical condition at Mercy Health Lorain Hospital.

