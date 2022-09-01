AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police say a man in Akron wrestled a gun away from a teen who was trying to rob him.

It happened in the 1000 block of Roslyn Ave. Wednesday night.

According to police, the man the teen robber targeted called them around 9:20 p.m. He said the suspect approached him with a gun and demanded money.

The man was able to get the gun. He and other residents held the suspect on the ground until police arrived.

The gun went off during the struggle. A bullet hit a nearby home. No one was hurt.

The suspect has not been identified. He is 16. He faces multiple charges including aggravated robbery.