WYANDOT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A man and woman were killed after their motorcycle stuck a deer crossing the road late Saturday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were called to the area of US23 in Crane Township around 11:40 p.m. for reports of a crash. Upon arrival, they found a motorcycle overturned on the right side of the road and two people who were declared dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the 61-year-old man was driving with a 60-year-old female passenger when he struck the deer.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and authorities are working to notify the families of the victims.

Alcohol was not a factor, OSHP said.