Man with spinal cord injury teams up with Cleveland VA for international cycling competition

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It is not your typical race because Mark Muhn is not your typical athlete.

Mark lost the use of his legs in an accident about a decade ago but with a special device developed at the Cleveland VA, he is burning up the fast track in a race that’s not just about speed and distance, but about helping fine tune a symbiotic relationship between machines and the human body.

Mark had silicone fibers implanted into his muscles and nerves, that when stimulated with an electrical current, allow him to pedal a bicycle.

He and the VA team of doctors and engineers are competing against teams from around the world in the Cybathlon to see who can use groundbreaking tech to pedal 1200 meters the fastest.

Normally the eight teams completing would’ve in Switzerland, but COVID-19 made this year’s competition virtual.

The competition, complete with a cheering section, helps teams around the world to test their designs to see how well they work and to help people with spinal cord injuries lead more active lives.

“Our goal is to let anyone with a spinal cord injury to be healthier. So what we’re doing here is a test case where we can prove that we can get people pedaling,” VA Chief Research Scientist Doctor Ronald Triolo said. “And our long-term aim is to make this widely accessible to veterans and anyone with spinal cord injurie who want the benefits of exercise.”

Mark, who owns a construction company near San Francisco, was always active before his accident. The implants help him not only continue to work but spend time with his family without missing out on being outdoors.

“More movement, more exercise, being able to take the bike out on the road and around the neighborhoods,” he said.

The competition is in three heats, with the best time taking the gold.

Four years ago, Mark got that gold medal and is determined to keep his title.

He’s also hoping that what he and the other teams worldwide do right now, will make life better for others down the road with better developments in technology to help people with spinal cord injuries lead a more active life.

Mark and the other competitors will be part of a live stream on Friday where they will announce a winner.

