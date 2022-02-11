Man with machete attacks Lakewood store owner

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Lakewood police say they have a person in custody who cut a man in the face with a machete.

It happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m. at Moon’s Food Store at Bunts Rd. and Detroit Ave.

You can hear an employee on a 911 call.

“Keep pressure on it. Keep pressure on it,” the man tells dispatch.

“There’s just been a fight, a man’s bleeding profusely,” he said.

Police say the man who was cut, identified as the owner on the 911 call, had confronted a possible shoplifter and escorted him out of the store.

Police say the suspected shoplifter pulled out a large machete-style knife and hit the owner in the face.

Police found the victim with a 3-to-4-inch laceration on his face.

The man who called 911 said it was an Ozark Trail machete.

“He left a weapon on the scene. There’s a knife on the bench,” he said.

“The man who did it, he’s on Detroit and Bunt,” the caller told dispatch.

Officers found the suspect at the Lakewood Emergency Department

According to a press release, the man was in the restroom washing off blood.

The victim was taken to Fairview Hospital. Police say his injury is not life-threatening.

According to police, the suspect was taken to the Lakewood jail but has not been charged.