Man with loaded guns broke into Akron house: police

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A man armed with two loaded guns is accused of breaking into a house in Akron, police said.

Akron officers responded to a house on Florida Avenue at about 1:10 a.m. Thursday for a burglary in progress.

Police said they found the suspect, 32-year-old Wesley Kasicki, on the property with the two handguns. One of the weapons had a 30-round extended magazine.

Wesley Kasicki (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

Kasicki used a drill to remove screws from a board securing the vacant property, according to police.

He was charged with breaking and entering, carrying concealed weapon, having weapons under disability and possession of criminal tools, then taken to the Summit County Jail.