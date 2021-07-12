Man with guns arrested after seeking balcony hotel room near MLB All-Star Game, police said

Pedestrians move through the alleyway in the Dairy Block and past the outside of the Maven Hotel Sunday, July 11, 2021, in lower downtown Denver. Authorities said four people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a “report of a suspicious occurrence” at the downtown Denver hotel, which is located near Coors Field, the site of Major League Baseball’s 2021 All-Star Game. Denver police said officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the hotel on Friday night. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

This booking photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Kanoelehua Serikawa. Serikawa was one of four people who have been arrested after more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were seized at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game. (Denver Police Department via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Richard Platt. Platt, was one of four people arrested after more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were seized at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Investigators have not found any evidence to suggest the group was plotting a mass shooting or other similar attack, the official said, while cautioning that the investigation is still in its early stages.(Denver Police Department via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Gabriel Rodriguez. Rodriguez is one of four people who have been arrested after more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were seized at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Investigators have not found any evidence to suggest the group was plotting a mass shooting or other similar attack, the official said, while cautioning that the investigation is still in its early stages.(Denver Police Department via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Ricardo Rodriguez. Rodriguez was one of four people arrested after more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were seized at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Investigators have not found any evidence to suggest the group was plotting a mass shooting or other similar attack, the official said, while cautioning that the investigation is still in its early stages.(Denver Police Department via AP)

DENVER (AP) — Arrest documents say a man, described by authorities as the leader of a group of four people arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game, asked to extend his stay and requested another room with a balcony.

The request by Ricardo Rodriquez coupled with the discovery of weapons and tactical gear on Friday concerned police because of the chances for mass violence at such events.

Rodriquez reportedly told Denver’s KCNC-TV that he wasn’t aware of any such plans.