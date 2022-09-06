Suspect vehicle in hit and run at West 9th Street approaching Frankfurt Avenue (Credit: Cleveland police)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police need the public’s help to identify the driver and vehicle wanted for a hit-and-run accident in downtown Cleveland over Labor Day weekend.

It happened on Monday at around 2:15 a.m. when a white truck was traveling southbound on West 9th Street approaching Frankfurt Avenue, according to a statement from the department to FOX 8.

Suspect vehicle in hit and run at West 9th Street approaching Frankfurt Avenue (Credit: Cleveland police)

Police say it’s unknown why the 28-year-old man was standing in the lane of traffic outside of a crosswalk but that’s when he was reportedly hit.

The driver allegedly then fled the scene without providing information or assistance to the victim, police say.

The victim was taken to Metro Health Medical Center by Cleveland EMS with serious injuries including a fractured skull.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.