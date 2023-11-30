NEW BUFFALO, Michigan (WJW) – A mistake at the register turned into a massive cash prize for one lucky Illinois man, lottery officials say.

According to Michigan Lottery, 60-year-old Michael Sopejstal decided to buy a Lucky For Life lottery ticket at a GoLo gas station in New Buffalo back in September.

“I come to Michigan every few weeks to eat at my favorite restaurant and I always get a Lucky for Life ticket for 10 or 20 draws while I’m here,” Sopejstal told lottery officials.

However, the gas station worker accidentally printed a ticket with 10 lines for one draw.

Sopejstal told the cashier he wanted the ticket anyway, and it’s a good thing he did.

“I checked my ticket one morning and saw that I had won $25,000 a year for life,” Sopejstal told Michigan Lottery.

Sopejstal decided to take the one-lump sum prize of $390,000. He plans to travel and save the rest of his winnings.

The lottery game has a top prize of $1,000 a day for life. Ohio players can learn more about it here.