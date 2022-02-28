‘Still trying to spend’ the first $10M: Man wins scratch-off lottery twice in 3 years

Juan Hernandez of Uniondale, New York has won $10,000,000 twice from a scratch-off ticket.

NEW YORK (WJW) – Juan Hernandez is one lucky man. The man from Uniondale, New York won $10 million in a scratch-off game, according to the New York Lottery.

It’s not the first time he’s done it.

Hernandez said he’s “still trying to spend the $10,000,000,” he won in 2019 after claiming a top prize in another scratch-off.

He took the lump sum in the most recent win. That leaves him with $6.51 million for this win.

According to DailyMail, Hernandez used some of his first lottery winnings to help truck drivers struggling with debt during the pandemic.

Hernandez says he will be donating this win as well.