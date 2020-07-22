Man who won $10M lottery prize in 2017 charged with murder

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been arrested on a murder charge.

The Shallotte Police Department charged Michael Todd Hill, 52, of Leland, with murder after a woman’s body was found in a hotel room on Monday.

WECT-TV reports that Hill won $10 million from an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket in August 2017.

Hill was arrested Tuesday in Southport, North Carolina.

Authorities did not immediately release additional details about the woman’s slaying.

Get caught up with the latest headlines on FOX8.com below