Man who walked away from Euclid nursing home found dead

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A man who walked away from a nursing home June 17 has been found dead.

Samuel Isabell, 84, left Brae View Care and Rehabilitation Center that afternoon.

His body was found in the wooded area behind the facility Tuesday.

Isabell suffered from dementia.

Euclid police Captain Mitch Houser told FOX 8 the facility had measures in place to keep residents from wandering off unattended.

“They have a security system for people who have tried to leave or people who are in danger of leaving, by putting a bracelet on their ankle and that’ll trip an alarm as they go out a door, but if for any reason that door is open for someone else, of course the client can walk right out,” he said.

Houser also told FOX 8 the security cameras were not working when Isabell disappeared.

Police say they searched the surrounding area, but saw no sign of Isabell.

FOX 8 contacted Braeview with questions about what happened to Sam Isabell. We were told that the facility was not taking any questions.

