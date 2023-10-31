For previous coverage, watch above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man who tortured and stabbed a 60-year-old woman before leaving her shoved inside a tote on his porch has pleaded guilty to his charges.

Dalontay Edmond-Geiger Sr., 31, pleaded guilty to charges including felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability. He will be sentenced Nov. 29.

Edmond-Geiger Sr. was arrested in the attack back in May.

Authorities said he drove the 60-year-old woman to his home near West 97th Street and Henley Court in Cleveland. There, he assaulted her, stabbed her in the arm, zip-tied her hands and tortured her.

She was found when police conducted a welfare check at his home. They found her inside a small plastic container on the porch “moaning in pain.” She was treated at a hospital.

He was carrying an AK-47 rifle at the time, after having been banned from carrying firearms after a 2013 robbery conviction. He was ordered to forfeit the firearm to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Edmond-Geiger Sr. was originally charged with and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability.