Man who tortured, killed girlfriend’s puppy sentenced

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man charged with torturing and killing his girlfriend’s puppy will be sentenced Wednesday.

Phillip Savelli was originally charged with three counts of cruelty against a companion animal. He pleaded not guilty in June but later changed his plea to guilty.

The incident happened in Highland Heights on June 3. Amy Beichler, the director of the Public Animal Welfare Society of Ohio, previously said Savelli repeatedly dunked a 10-month-old Yorkie in water and put it in the freezer until the dog was dead.

Goddard’s Law, named for the late FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard, was passed in 2016, making it a fifth-degree felony to cause physical harm to a companion animal.

Savelli was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.