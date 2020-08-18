Man who stabbed woman to death as she was leaving job at group home sentenced after pleading guilty

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The man who murdered a Stark County woman as she was leaving work earlier this year pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced Monday.

Jacobb Beichler, 23, of North Canton, was originally charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault in the death of Lisa Isom, 51.

A judge sentenced him to 30 years to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Isom worked at a group home in Jackson Township and was stabbed when leaving her job at around 11 p.m. Jan. 12. Her body was found by her car the next morning.

