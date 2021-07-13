Man who raped, beat woman with disabilities spits on assistant prosecutor after verdict

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County prosecutor announced today that a jury found a man guilty of raping a developmentally disabled woman he knew.

Stacey Roper, 29, of Brownstone Avenue in Akron, was found guilty of six counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of felonious assault and one count of corruption of another with drugs.

In February 2021, Cuyahoga Falls Police went to the victim’s apartment after her co-worker asked them to do a welfare check. The victim had reached out in a work email telling them she needed help because a man was in her apartment who was being violent, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.

The release says Roper repeatedly beat her with a hammer and meat tenderizer, then tied her up and forced her to ingest pills. When she passed out, Roper raped her. The victim needed to have surgery because of the attack.

After the jury announced the verdict, Roper spit in the assistant prosecutor’s face, according to the release. Additional charges are pending.

Summit County Common Pleas Court is scheduled to sentence Roper on August 20.