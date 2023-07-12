[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man who murdered his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend by running him over with his pickup truck is facing life in prison.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Marlon Hale, 50, of Cleveland, to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 27 years, according to information from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

A jury in late June found Hale guilty of seven counts including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and attempted felonious assault and menacing by stalking in the Nov. 8 killing of 49-year-old Irving Fincher in the city’s Collinwood neighborhood.

He was also convicted on a separate charge of fleeing from police during the high-speed chase preceding his arrest days later by Middleburg Heights police.

Cleveland police detectives in November said Hale was arguing and fighting with Fincher at a business in the 500 block of East 152nd Street the morning of Nov. 8.

Hale, who was reportedly driving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, reportedly struck Fincher then dragged him beneath the vehicle to the intersection of South Waterloo Road and East 152nd Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause. He then fled the scene, police said.

EMS transported Fincher but he was declared dead later that morning, according to a police report.

Hale’s vehicle was spotted days later by a Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading Camera installed in the city, FOX 8 News reported. Police on Nov. 10 pursued Hale on Interstate 71, before he crashed his pickup truck into a guardrail and was arrested.