CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland man, described by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor as a “serial sexual predator,” was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

Christian Burks, 28, had been charged for numerous sexual assaults and kidnappings that took place in the city between December 2018 and December 2020.

Burks who had previously pleaded not guilty, eventually pleaded guilty to the following charges on March 9:

Five counts of rape

Four counts of kidnapping

Two counts of abduction

One count of domestic violence

One count of theft

Tuesday, Burkes was sentenced to 41 to 44 and a half years in prison by Cuyahoga County Judge Joan Synenberg, the court reported.

Once released, Burkes is going to be a registered sex offender and will have to check in every 90 days indefinitely. His parole is set to last for five years following his release.

On multiple occasions, Burks posed as an Uber driver outside of a bar on West 6th Street to hand pick his victims, all females in their early 20s. The Cleveland Division of Police’s Sex Crimes Unit discovered a connection between his crimes, which eventually led to an arrest and indictment last year.

