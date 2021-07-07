Man who lost wife in Kobe Bryant accident gives emotional AGT performance

(WJW) — A man who lost his wife in the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant gave an emotional performance on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday.

Matt Mauser, 51, of California, told the judges his wife, Christina, died in the crash on Jan. 26, 2020, leaving behind him and their three kids.

He said he and his wife were both teachers and retired so he could go after his dream of singing. She got the opportunity to coach girls’ basketball with Bryant, he said.

“She was just this very humble, powerful, beautiful human being,” he said. “When she left that day, she kissed me and said ‘I love you,’ and that was the last thing my wife ever said to me.”

Mauser performed “Against All Odds (Take a Look at me Now,” by Phil Collins.

Howie Mandell was the first of all the judges to give him a ‘yes.’

“Your wife is always here,” he said. “You are her legacy, this moment is her legacy.”