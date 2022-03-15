**Watch an earlier report on this case in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man convicted of murdering a woman and dumping her body on Interstate 77 last year learned his fate in court on Tuesday.

Deandra Chisholm, 27, was sentenced to a lifetime in prison, with a chance for parole starting in 19 years, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

Chisholm, who was also found guilty of felonious assault and abuse of a corpse earlier this month, reportedly shot and killed 26-year-old Darnesha Johnson last March.

Police were initially called March 20, 2021, after a woman was reported shot in downtown Cleveland in the area of I-90. The 26-year-old victim was then located near the Woodland Avenue and East 30th Street exit ramp on I-77. Police said they found the victim dead at the scene, and she was shot in the neck and the chest.

Chisholm was reportedly riding in a car that Johnson was driving when he shot her. After getting rid of her body he took off in the car. Authorities were able to locate him a couple days later hiding in a home in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

“A senseless act of violence such as this will not be tolerated in the city of Cleveland or anywhere in our communities in Northern Ohio,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement at the time of Chisholm’s arrest.