ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — An Elyria man, who spent prison time for killing an Elyria teen in a drunk driving crash, is back in the news for violations that could put him back behind bars once again.

On Nov. 27, 2010, AJ Vincent was driving his friends home when his car was struck by a drunk driver, Mark Ralich.

Vincent was rushed to the hospital but sadly, died from his injuries. The Vincent family was devastated.

“We will all have holes in our hearts, and it will be in our souls forever. It will get better, but it will never go away,” said Tonya Vincent, during a 2010 interview with FOX 8.

In 2012, Ralich was found guilty of killing Vincent while driving drunk. He spent time in prison and had his driver’s license permanently taken away.

However, two weeks ago Ralich was back behind bars with a new incident, where he’s accused of driving intoxicated again.

Lt. Robert Vansant, detective for the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, says this all started when Ralich’s girlfriend called dispatch to report that Ralich had stolen her car.

Deputy’s followed Ralich for about a mile and eventually pulled him over. Ralich allegedly smelled like alcohol and refused a field sobriety test, leading to his arrest.

“When you make a bad decision and drive while intoxicated, you would hope one would learn from these things, but obviously, Mr. Ralich has not,” shared Lt. Vansant.

Because Ralich refused a field sobriety test, it will be up to law enforcement to prove he was intoxicated. Lt. Vansant is confident his team will do just that and is thankful for their response to this incident.

“Proud of the way everyone handled it and fortunate no one was hurt in this incident,” explained Lt. Vansant.

Ralich faces a number of charges and those will be heard in Elyria municipal court.