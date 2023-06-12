WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The man convicted of killing a missing Warrensville Heights teen will be sentenced Monday.

In May, a jury found Bennie Washington, 40, of Cleveland, guilty of murder, felonious assault, abuse of a corpse and having weapons under disability.

Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021, and her body was found the following March.

Police say she died of a gunshot wound to the head and that Washington left her on his Warrensville Heights apartment balcony after killing her. Her body was found under a pile of clothes by a cleaning employee.

The worker told authorities the apartment’s previous tenant had been evicted about a week prior.

The family says Audreona had visited a recruiting office on the day of her disappearance. They say the recruiter dropped her off at Washington’s apartment building.

At a vigil, Audreona’s mother told Fox 8 she is upset police didn’t take enough action after they reported her missing.