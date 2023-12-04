**Related Video Above: Body cams capture moment officer was dragged by car.**

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — A man who dragged an officer with a car after he’d pulled over for a traffic stop was sentenced, following a postponement last week.

Termaine Tyrone Jackson, 28, was charged with one count of Failure To Comply and one count of Assault of a Peace Officer. He turned himself in to Solon police three days after the incident back in June and pled guilty last month.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Clancy sentenced Jackson to six months in prison for one charge and six months for the other, which are going to run consecutively. His driver’s license is also suspended for six years and he’s to serve two years probation upon release.

According to Solon police, officer James Cervik, a 31-year veteran of the force, pulled over Jackson on US Route 422 eastbound for a speeding violation. During the traffic stop marijuana was reportedly wafting from the vehicle and Jackson eventually admitted to being a convicted felon and that he had a gun.

Despite a second officer also enlisted to help, Jackson refused to leave the vehicle.

When he drove off (as seen in the video at the top of the story), Cervik was reportedly dragged a short distance before rolling onto the highway, suffering bruises and road rash.