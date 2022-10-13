Video in the player above is from SkyFOX on the day of the crash.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 79-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into Lake Erie.

According to first responders, at about 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, a pick-up truck drove onto a causeway near the East 55th Street Marina and then into the water.

Cleveland MetroParks Police were the first on the scene and dove into the water to pull the victim from the truck.



Fox 8 Photo



Officials say EMS performed CPR as they rushed the man to the hospital.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has since identified the victim as 79-year-old George Brandon. According to the Medical Examiner, Brandon died the following day.

The causeway is not open to vehicle traffic. It’s not clear what caused the driver to enter the area.