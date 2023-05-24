CORBIN, Kentucky (WJW) – A Kentucky man who was driving on ‘E’ last week had a life-changing stop.

“I ran out of gas, and I coasted in there,” Michael Schlemmer told the Kentucky Lottery. “I had $40 bucks on me and bought $20 worth of gas and bought a ticket.”

Schlemmer bought a $20 scratch-off Kentucky lottery ticket.

“I scratched it off and I looked at it and went back in the store. I showed the girls that sold it to me, and they about had a fit. The owners of the store were there, and they both started grinning,” he said.

Schlemmer won the top prize of $1,000,000.

Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery

Schlemmer took the lump sum cash payment of $862,000 after taxes.

He plans to buy a newer car and put the rest of the winnings in the bank.

Convenient Food Mart, where Schlemmer bought the winning ticket, will also receive $8,620 for selling the winning ticket.