Man who attacked four homeless individuals with miter saw sentenced to over 25 years in prison

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to over 25 years in prison after attacking several homeless individuals with a miter saw last year.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Hodgson has been sentenced to 28 years minimum, 32 years maximum in prison on multiple counts of felonious assault in the case.

In August 2020, Hodgson was arrested after assaulting four homeless individuals with a miter saw blade in a wooded lot on North Ridge Road in Painesville Township. The assault happened after an altercation.

Four individuals received near life-threatening injuries from the assault. One of the victims lost an eye.

LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM: