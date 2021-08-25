Man who appeared as baby on Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ album cover sues band for child porn

(WJW) — A man who appeared as a baby on one of the most famous album covers of all time has filed a lawsuit alleging sexual exploitation.

The Nirvana “Nevermind” album cover shows a naked baby in a swimming pool grasping for a dollar bill on a fish hook.

The baby is Spencer Elden, who is now 30 years old. He alleges his parents never signed a release authorizing the use of his image, TMZ reports. He also claims the band promised to cover his genitals with a sticker, but that was not done on the album cover.

Elden is asking for $150,000 from 15 different defendants, including Kurt Cobain’s Estate and Dave Grohl.

The lawsuit, published by Pitchfork, alleges the defendants knowingly “produced, possessed and advertised commercial child pornography depicting Spencer, and they knowingly received value in exchange for doing so.”

It went on to say Elden “has suffered and will continue to suffer lifelong damages.”

Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s estate have not replied to TMZ’s request for comment.

Over 30 million copies of the album were sold worldwide after it was released in 1991.