In the video player above, you can hear an attorney’s argument for the reduction in bond.

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A local man, who police say, tried to allegedly hire someone to murder his own son has had his bond reduced from $500,000 to $50,000.

The drop in bond came during a Monday court appearance for 58-year-old Desmen Ramsey.

According to Westlake police, back on October 13, 2022, an employee at a business on Canterbury Road received a total of three phone calls and two voicemails that they felt were very alarming.

Police say Ramsey was looking to hire someone to murder his son for $5,000.

You can listen to a portion of those calls in the video below.

“It appears the person who was calling called another number a bunch of times that was one digit off from our business in Westlake. So when he called, he was one number off,” said Captain Jerry Vogel.

Ramsey of Cleveland has been charged with felony complicity to commit murder. Bond was originally set at $500,000 cash.

On Monday, an attorney argued on Ramsey’s behalf that he was not a flight risk and pointed out that the victim in the case declined to seek any protection due to the threats.

The attorney suggested a $10,000 bond.

“I would ask that the court consider an extreme reduction in bond in this case,” said the attorney.

The judge settled on a $50,000 bond. He also ordered Ramsey to not have contact with the victim, and if released, he will be ordered to stay on court-supervised release and GPS monitoring.