NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – Police in North Olmsted arrested a man about 45 minutes after they say he tried to wear a black trash bag over his head as a disguise when he broke into a gas station.

Officers responded to the GetGo gas station in the 27000 block of Lorain Rd. around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the window that led to the area behind the cash register was broken. There were also 2 large pieces of concrete along with broken glass on the floor.

Surveillance video showed a man throw the concrete through the window. Police say he wore a black plastic trash bag over his face.

A man who matched his description was spotted at another gas station down the street. Officers found 16 packs of cigarettes in his backpack, which matched the description of the items taken from GetGo. Police say no other items were stolen.

Police arrested the suspect. He’s charged with breaking and entering.