Man wearing ‘Lie, Cheat, Steal’ shirt robs Akron store at gunpoint

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A man robbed a Dollar General store in Akron at gunpoint Wednesday morning, the Akron Police Department said.

It happened at the location on South Main Street at about 10:30 a.m.

The suspect walked up to the counter to buy something and while the employee was making change, he pulled out a gun. Police said he demanded money from the drawer and then ran away.

Akron police said the suspect was wearing a shirt that possibly had the words, “Lie, Cheat, Steal” on it. He drove away in a black, four-door Food Fusion.

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS or by texting TIPSCO with the tip to 274637.

