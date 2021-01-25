Man wanted in Youngstown murder believed to be in Cleveland

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of Abdul Muhammad.

Abdul Muhammad

Muhammad, 29, is wanted by the Youngstown Police Department for aggravated murder.

Police believe Muhammad shot and killed Marquise Bebbs, 35, in the parking lot of a bar in Youngstown near the corner of East Lucius and South Ave on November 19, 2020.

Muhammad’s last known address is in Columbus, Ohio but investigators believe that he is now in the Cleveland area.

Muhammad should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information in reference to Abdul Muhammad, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.