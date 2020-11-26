Man wanted in shooting that killed 1, injured another at Mansfield motel; considered armed and dangerous



Earl C. Jefferson II, 43, may have one of the two hairstyles shown above. (Photo Credit: Mansfield police)

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man to death and injured a woman at a Mansfield motel early Thursday.

According to Mansfield police, officers were called to Motel 6, 555 N. Trimble Road, at 1:39 a.m. Two victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

A 29-year-old female was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery. Her condition is unknown.

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims’ names are not yet being released as family notifications are pending.

The suspect in the shootings was immediately identified as Earl C. Jefferson II, 43.

Jefferson allegedly fled the scene prior to police arriving. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s wanted for murder.

Jefferson may be driving a black-colored, four-door vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet.

Anyone who might have information on his whereabouts or the crime is asked to call Major Crimes Det. J. Mark Perry at 419-755-9730 or the Mansfield Division of police at 419-755-9724.

