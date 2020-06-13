Man wanted in shooting death of 15-year-old arrested by U.S. Marshals Service

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man wanted in connection to the death of a 15-year-old boy has been arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Aaren Washington, 24, is suspected of shooting and killing the teen on March 30 in Cleveland. Tinisha Thomas, 44, was arrested in April. She is believed to have been the getaway driver.

On Friday, the task force tracked Washington down to an apartment building where he was taken into custody without incident.

“Members of the task force worked closely with Cleveland homicide detectives to identify and quickly locate this violent suspect, one wanted for killing a child,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Anyone with information on a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip by clicking here. Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

Read more Cleveland crime stories, here.