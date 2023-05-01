AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Akron are investigating a shooting at a hookah lounge.

At approximately 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, there were multiple gunshots at the Exhale Hookah Lounge in the 500 block of E. Exchange Street.

Police say responding officers found three victims, all adult males between 20 and 41 years old, both inside and outside of the establishment.

The victims were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment, and their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say according to preliminary info, an unknown suspect, described as a taller, heavy-set male, fired multiple shots during an altercation.

The Akron Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the incident and working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information can call 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anonymous tips can be provided through the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, by texting TIPSCO to 274637, by downloading the Akron PD app, or by accessing the link on the Akron Police Department’s website at www.AkronCops.org. The investigation is ongoing.