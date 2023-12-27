CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man wanted for murder in East Cleveland has been arrested.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force announced in a press release Wednesday that members of its task force had arrested Vernitez Bell, 36.

Bell was wanted in the April 2023 shooting death of Domonick Allen.

According to a press release, tips over the last two weeks led the task force to Bell.

Bell was arrested Wednesday in the 13800 block of Argus Ave. in Cleveland.

He’s being held by the East Cleveland Police Department.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Taking violent fugitives off the street is one of our primary responsibilities, and the men and women that make up the US Marshals violent fugitive task force take pride in doing that everyday for the citizens of northern Ohio.”

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).