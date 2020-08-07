Man wanted in Medina double homicide in custody

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – 52-year-old Robert Dick is in the Medina County jail Friday morning.

He was arrested just before midnight as a suspect in the shooting deaths of two people.

Suspect wanted in double homicide in Medina is in custody. Wayne County Sheriff deputies found him a short time ago. — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) August 7, 2020

Robert Dick, Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

The FOX 8 I-Team learned Dick was wanted after the bodies of two people were found in a home in the area of Baxter and Lafayette in Medina.

Law enforcement has not detailed the suspect’s capture or revealed how he was connected to the shooting deaths.

The bodies were found early Thursday evening.

Search underway near the border of Wayne County and Ashland County for a double homicide suspect from Medina. pic.twitter.com/tGcuNFKvHl — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) August 7, 2020

There had been a warning to residents in Medina, Wayne, and Ashland counties for the suspect.

His vehicle was found in Ashland County.

Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson tells the FOX 8 I-Team he will be going through evidence gathered at the double homicide scene to determine charges.

He is planning to have a press conference on the matter Friday afternoon.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8