Man wanted in Medina bank robbery

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of the FBI and Medina Township police are looking for information that will help them identify a bank robbery suspect.

It happened Tuesday, June 29, at the US Bank in the 3700 block of Medina Rd.

The man was wearing a yellow safety vest, a blue LA Dodger’s baseball hat, and a mask.

When he came into the bank, he showed the teller a firearm.

Investigators have not said how much money he took.

No one was hurt.

If you recognize the person in the bank surveillance photos, call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.