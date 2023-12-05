Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man suspected in the shooting deaths of two brothers outside a local restaurant was arrested Tuesday.

Shawntell Ellis

According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Shawntell Ellis, 29, is in custody on charges out of Bedford Heights for the deaths of Dominic Cunningham, 22, and Joshua Cunningham, 21.

The shooting happened outside ‘A Touch of Italy’ on Aurora Rd. on October 7.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates there was some type of disturbance between the brothers and another group,” Bedford Heights Police Chief Michael Marotta told the FOX 8 I-Team after the incident. “When the other group of individuals were leaving the scene, gunshots were exchanged, and the two brothers were killed.”

FOX 8 photo

The victims were from Solon.

Members of the task force arrested Ellis at an apartment in Cleveland Heights Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, another murder suspect who was wanted by the East Cleveland Police Department was also at the home in the 12300 block of Cedar Ave.

Eric Harris, 33, was also taken into custody.

Investigators seized two firearms at the home.