KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Kent Police announced Tuesday that their suspect in a local murder investigation had been caught.

Dawan Wilson, 44, was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Wilson faces charges in the death of a 35-year-old woman who was shot inside a home in the 1300 block of S. Water Street on November 11.

Police believed Wilson traveled from his home in Goodyear, Arizona to Kent prior to the murder.

Police say they had a domestic relationship.

Kent police say Wilson will be extradited back to Portage County soon.