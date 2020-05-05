Man wanted in I-90 murders captured after 2 years on the run

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man accused of killing two people on I-90 in July of 2018 was captured in Cleveland Tuesday.

That’s according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Northern District of Ohio.

The task force arrested Gianni Gray at a home near 121st Street and Union Avenue.

He was wanted by both the U.S. Marshals and the Cleveland Division of Police for multiple charges including two counts of murder.

Authorities say the charges are from an incident that happened two years ago in which Gray is accused of opening fire with an assault rifle on a vehicle at the West 117th ramp of I-90 in Cleveland.

Two people died and a third person was injured.

Since July of 2018, U.S. Marshals followed leads all over the country. Gray was finally taken into custody after new information was gathered.

Authorities say an associate of Gray’s was also arrested for parole violations.

The U.S. Marshals Service says officers found 3 firearms at the scene, one of which was a machine gun.

